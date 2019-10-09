Newcastle United set to lose out on reported £10m January target – with Everton, Wolves & Brighton interested
Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly in pole position to land Newcastle United transfer target Ben Davies.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 11:00 am
The Preston North End defender – who played against the Magpies in pre-season – is rated at around £10million by the Championship outfit, which has alerted a number of Premier League clubs to the ball-playing centre-half.
And, according to the Sun, Brighton lead the race for the player, who is also interesting Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers for the January transfer window.