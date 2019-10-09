Newcastle United set to lose out on reported £10m January target – with Everton, Wolves & Brighton interested

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly in pole position to land Newcastle United transfer target Ben Davies.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 11:00 am
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Ben Davies of Preston North End applauds fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Preston North End at The Den on February 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

The Preston North End defender – who played against the Magpies in pre-season – is rated at around £10million by the Championship outfit, which has alerted a number of Premier League clubs to the ball-playing centre-half.

And, according to the Sun, Brighton lead the race for the player, who is also interesting Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers for the January transfer window.