LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Newcastle United set to finish rock bottom of the Premier League – according to THIS statistic

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United have taken eight points from their opening nine Premier League games this season – in truth, they’ve had worse returns.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 7:45 am

While they may be on course for top flight survival when it comes to points – most years 36 keeps you safe – their lack of goals is probably the biggest concern to come from the opening months of 2019/20.

Here we take a look at the expected goals (XG) courtesy of Wyscout to rank the 20 teams in the Premier League so far this season.

1. Manchester City - 24.74

Pep Guardiola's men have scored 29 goals in their nine games so far - the most in the Premier League by some distance. Their XG is just 24.74 compared.

2. Chelsea - 18.30

Chelsea have been pretty productive in front of goal with their XG just behind their actual goalscoring tally of 19.

3. Liverpool - 16.58

As you'd expect Liverpool feature highly on this list. They've netted 21 compared to their 16.58 XG.

4. Aston Villa - 13.45

Fifteen goals this season is an impressive return for a newly promoted side.

