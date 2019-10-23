Newcastle United set to finish rock bottom of the Premier League – according to THIS statistic
Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United have taken eight points from their opening nine Premier League games this season – in truth, they’ve had worse returns.
While they may be on course for top flight survival when it comes to points – most years 36 keeps you safe – their lack of goals is probably the biggest concern to come from the opening months of 2019/20.
Here we take a look at the expected goals (XG) courtesy of Wyscout to rank the 20 teams in the Premier League so far this season.