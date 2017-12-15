Newcastle United's Rafa Benitez reveals details of January transfer summit

Rafa Benitez has had a meeting with Lee Charnley ahead of next month's transfer window.

Newcastle United's manager met managing director Charnley yesterday for talks ahead of the January window.

Benitez wants to strengthen his squad for the second half of the Premier League season.

"I had a conversation yesterday with Lee," said Benitez, speaking ahead of tomorrow's game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

"We talked about what we wanted to do and players that we would maybe like to bring in or maybe could go.

"We have already started this discussion."

Asked if he was happy with what he heard from Charnley, Benitez said: "The main thing is that we had the conversation. "I don't know details (of the money available), but at least we were talking about that. "We have to progress and it's obvious we can improve things."