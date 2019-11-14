Newcastle United rocked by Jamaal Lascelles injury blow

Newcastle United have suffered a huge injury blow with the news that skipper Jamaal Lascelles could miss up to three months with a knee injury.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 6:00 am
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United celebrates with Joelinton of Newcastle United after he scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on October 27, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Lascelles limped out of the Magpies’ 2-1 home win over Bournemouth at the weekend and Steve Bruce said the defender would be assessed this week.

Scans have revealed knee ligament damage which at best will see the player return in January.

It comes as a blow with Lascelles leading United to seven points from their last nine in the Premier League and away from the top flight relegation zone.

United are, of course, well stocked in that department. Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez have slotted straight into the back three with ease in recent weeks while Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune, arguably Newcastle’s best defenders, are closing in on first-team returns after the international break.

