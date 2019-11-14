Newcastle United rocked by Jamaal Lascelles injury blow
Newcastle United have suffered a huge injury blow with the news that skipper Jamaal Lascelles could miss up to three months with a knee injury.
Lascelles limped out of the Magpies’ 2-1 home win over Bournemouth at the weekend and Steve Bruce said the defender would be assessed this week.
Scans have revealed knee ligament damage which at best will see the player return in January.
It comes as a blow with Lascelles leading United to seven points from their last nine in the Premier League and away from the top flight relegation zone.
United are, of course, well stocked in that department. Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez have slotted straight into the back three with ease in recent weeks while Fabian Schar and Florian Lejeune, arguably Newcastle’s best defenders, are closing in on first-team returns after the international break.
Meanwhile, a remarkable story has broken from South America – and it’s been told by a Newcastle United cult hero.
FULL STORY: Ex-Newcastle United star Faustino Asprilla reveals he talked hitman OUT of EXECUTION of international legend
Elsewhere, United’s young striker Elias Sorensen looks like he has been handed a loan deal lifeline after a torrid time over at Carlisle United.
And finally, a reported Newcastle United transfer target has been house hunting ahead of a January move. But where?