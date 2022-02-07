“There’s a time when he’s due back, but, I think, that time, as always with these types of injuries, is not absolutely clear,” said head coach Howe. “We’ll go more on how he feels than a specific time given by the physios or doctors.

"It’s been slow progress for him since the initial injury. He’s been on crutches. I think he’s come off those crutches now, and is walking normally, which is a big step.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe at Elland Road.

"We all wish Callum to come back as quickly as possible, but when he comes back, he’s got to be fit and ready to give his best. I don’t think it’s going to be short term. Hopefully, he can make the last few games of the season, and really help us in the key moment.”

Newcastle signed Chris Wood from Burnley in a £25million deal after losing Wilson to injury. The club also attempted to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United before the transfer deadline.

Howe is refusing to put a timescale on Wilson’s comeback this season.

“I said right at the start it wasn’t clear from the first scan he had quite what the injury was,” said Howe. “He’s gone away, he’s having intense treatment. We’re trying to give him the best care that we can as a football club.

Callum Wilson is out injured.