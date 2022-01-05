Here is the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘offered’ Barcelona star

Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign defender Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona.

Newcastle United have reportedly been 'offered' Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

According to the Mail Online, Umtiti has been offered in a ‘loan to buy’ deal with Barcelona keen to get the Frenchman’s wages off their books.

Despite struggling with injuries throughout his time at the Camp Nou, Umtiti has stayed relatively injury-free this season, however, he has made just one appearance in all competitions - coming in their 2-2 draw with Osasuna in mid-December.

The report also states that Umtiti rejected five offers to leave the Camp Nou in the summer, preferring to stay and fight for his place.

Newcastle ‘lining up’ move for left-back

With confirmation Kieran Trippier’s arrival at Newcastle United expected imminently, talkSport report that the Magpies could quickly be turning their attention to another full-back.

They’re reporting that Newcastle are ‘lining up’ a deal for Everton’s Lucas Digne.

Having fallen out of favour at Goodison Park, Digne could be allowed to leave Merseyside this month and St James’s Park could be his next destination.

However, Chelsea and West Ham both also reportedly hold an interest in the left-back with both permanent and loan deals being discussed.

Centre-back duo of interest

The Express report that Newcastle could turn to Diego Carlos from Sevilla as an alternative to Sven Botman, following Lille’s rejection of a £30m offer from the Magpies.

Carlos, 28, has impressed at Sevilla since his move from FC Nantes in 2019.

