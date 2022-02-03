Here is a round-up of today’s Newcastle United stories…

Southampton boss on Salisu link

It was reported that Newcastle were looking to sign Saints’ centre-back Salisu during the January transfer window.

Mohammed Salisu of Southampton looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton at Molineux on January 15, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to 90min, talks took place over a potential £40million transfer for the 22-year-old before ultimately falling through due to Southampton’s takeover early in the window.

And Southampton manager Hasenhuttl – who was critical of Newcastle’s successful postponement request last month – claims that no player was going to leave the club.

When asked about Newcastle’s reported interest in Salisu, he responded: “No player wanted to leave this club during the winter.

“If there was an offer, we would definitely have said no to everything because we will not give our players away during the winter.

“We need them here. We really need them.”

Luton Town held talks with Newcastle midfielder prior to League Two move

Elliot Anderson joined Bristol Rovers on loan until the end of the season on transfer deadline day but was also heavily linked with a move to Championship side Luton Town.

The midfielder played twice for Newcastle’s first team last season but didn't make an appearance during the first half of the 2021-22 campaign and was made available to go out on loan by head coach Eddie Howe.

Anderson met with Luton manager Nathan Jones to discuss a potential deal. But the Bedfordshire outfit opted against signing the 19-year-old as they currently look to break into the play-off picture in the second tier.

“We’re an admirer of Elliot Anderson, but what we need to bring in now was someone that was going to improve our 11,” Jones said via Luton Today.

"With the greatest of respect, Elliot hasn’t gone out yet and over time he might have, but we just needed a little push.

"So we could have had a look at him, but if there’s no opportunity of us ever buying him then it’s very difficult bringing him in on loan.

"I’m delighted for him, he’s a great kid, I got to speak to him a few times, with the permission of Newcastle, a great kid, wants to play football, will do very, very well I know and will do really well at Bristol.

"So he’s someone that we liked, but probably wasn’t right in this window, that's all.”

Alex Bruce to join dad Steve at West Brom

Former Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is in line to take charge of Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

It is set to be Bruce’s third managerial job in the West Midlands having previously worked at Birmingham City and Aston Villa respectively.

And according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Bruce could be joined by his son Alex as part of his new coaching team at The Hawthorns.

The former Hull City defender has recently completed his coaching badges and could join another former Magpies coach Stephen Clemence as part of his dad’s backroom staff.

