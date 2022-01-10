Newcastle United managing new Covid-19 outbreak as Under-23 fixture postponed

Tonight’s Premier League 2 fixture against West Bromwich Albion at Whitley Park has been postponed.

The fixture couldn’t played after to Covid-19 cases and injuries depleted Elliot Dickman’s Under-23 squad.

Eddie Howe lost several first-team players to Covid-19 -self-isolation after Christmas, and two Premier League fixtures were postponed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park.