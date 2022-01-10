Newcastle United managing new Covid-19 outbreak as Under-23 fixture postponed
Newcastle United are managing another Covid-19 outbreak – at the club’s Academy.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:48 pm
Tonight’s Premier League 2 fixture against West Bromwich Albion at Whitley Park has been postponed.
The fixture couldn’t played after to Covid-19 cases and injuries depleted Elliot Dickman’s Under-23 squad.
Eddie Howe lost several first-team players to Covid-19 -self-isolation after Christmas, and two Premier League fixtures were postponed.
Speaking last week, head coach Howe said: “It’s affected us again. We’re certainly feeling the affects of Covid. We’re applying the rules, and trying to manage it accordingly.”