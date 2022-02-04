The Red Devils’ interim manager Ralf Rangnick claimed Lingard had been given time off by the club ‘to clear his mind’ following a failed deadline day loan move to Newcastle United.

But the player has seemingly disputed Rangnick’s explanation for why he has been given time off by the club, insisting his ‘headspace is clear’.

Lingard tweeted: “The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent.”

Explaining why Lingard has remained at the club despite wanting to leave, Rangnick added: “It was two things. We had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being who hasn't played in weeks and the club not finding an agreement with another club.”

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on January 15, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

