Newcastle United loan target Jesse Lingard speaks out after being left out of Manchester United squad for Middlesbrough

Jesse Lingard has responded to being left out of Manchester United’s matchday squad to face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday evening.

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:28 am

The Red Devils’ interim manager Ralf Rangnick claimed Lingard had been given time off by the club ‘to clear his mind’ following a failed deadline day loan move to Newcastle United.

But the player has seemingly disputed Rangnick’s explanation for why he has been given time off by the club, insisting his ‘headspace is clear’.

Lingard tweeted: “The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Crucial boost for Newcastle United with two new signings in line to feature agai...

Explaining why Lingard has remained at the club despite wanting to leave, Rangnick added: “It was two things. We had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being who hasn't played in weeks and the club not finding an agreement with another club.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on January 15, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Manchester UnitedMiddlesbroughRichard MennearMason Greenwood