Newcastle United loan target Jesse Lingard speaks out after being left out of Manchester United squad for Middlesbrough
Jesse Lingard has responded to being left out of Manchester United’s matchday squad to face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday evening.
The Red Devils’ interim manager Ralf Rangnick claimed Lingard had been given time off by the club ‘to clear his mind’ following a failed deadline day loan move to Newcastle United.
But the player has seemingly disputed Rangnick’s explanation for why he has been given time off by the club, insisting his ‘headspace is clear’.
Lingard tweeted: “The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent.”
Explaining why Lingard has remained at the club despite wanting to leave, Rangnick added: “It was two things. We had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being who hasn't played in weeks and the club not finding an agreement with another club.”