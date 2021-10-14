Newcastle United linked with three high-profile deals as Steve Bruce awaits fate

St James's Park, the home of Newcastle United. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Key decisions are still to be made such as Steve Bruce’s future as head coach and an appointment of a sporting director.

Here’s a round-up of the latest headlines from St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘eye’ Luis Campos as sporting director

Newcastle are considering Luis Campos for their new sporting director role, Sky Sports reports.

The former Real Madrid scout has carried out remarkable work in France and he helped turn Monaco and Lille into Ligue 1 champions when he was football director.

United’s new Saudi Arabian owners, reportedly worth £320billion, want to run the club in a sustainable way, and Campos more than fits the bill.

Campos brought through the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Anthony Martial, Thomas Lemar, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho at Monaco before making over £500m in profit from their sales.

It is believed he would see the job as a very similar project. He has previously attracted interest from Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Magpies linked with high-profile signings

Newcastle are interested in a shock move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner, while a deal for Philippe Coutinho is being seriously discussed.

That’s according to BILD’s Head of Football Christian Falk, who also adds that Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule is also on United’s radar.

The Werner link comes as the biggest shock, however he is said to share the same agent at Fabian Schar and is in regular contact with the club.

Meanwhile, Sule is out-of-contract at the end of the season and Barcelona’s Coutinho is seen as a genuine possibility.

Others transfer headlines…

Former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick, currently Head of Sport and Development at Lokomotiv Moscow, is interested in a return to management with Newcastle. (BILD)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers will turn down any potential approach from Newcastle as he sets his sights on the Manchester City job in 18 months time. (Daily Mail)