Former Newcastle United striker Les Ferdinand believes that Alexander Isak is currently the Premier League’s second best striker and that the Sweden international has ‘more to his game’ than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Isak has scored six goals in the Premier League so far this season and Ferdinand believes he is among the very best in the division.

Ferdinand told the Vibe with Five podcast: “He's doing well. Potentially, he could be [the second best striker in the league].

“He's got more to his game than Haaland. I'm not saying he's anywhere near, he's a different player. Haaland is a finisher. Brutal, the best finisher."