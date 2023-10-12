Newcastle United legend makes extraordinary Alexander Isak claim amid Erling Haaland comparisons
Only Erling Haaland has scored more goals than Alexander Isak in the Premier League so far this season.
Former Newcastle United striker Les Ferdinand believes that Alexander Isak is currently the Premier League’s second best striker and that the Sweden international has ‘more to his game’ than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Isak has scored six goals in the Premier League so far this season and Ferdinand believes he is among the very best in the division.
Ferdinand told the Vibe with Five podcast: “He's doing well. Potentially, he could be [the second best striker in the league].
“He's got more to his game than Haaland. I'm not saying he's anywhere near, he's a different player. Haaland is a finisher. Brutal, the best finisher."
Isak’s form for Newcastle earned him a call-up to the Sweden squad for their forthcoming international matches, however, he was forced to pull-out of that squad through injury. He now faces a race against time to be fit for the visit of Crystal Palace on Saturday, October 21.