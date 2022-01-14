Dubravka hurt his toe in last weekend’s third-round FA Cup defeat to Cambridge United at St James’s Park, and the club’s No.1 has had treatment this week ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game. Dubravka suffered the injury in the build-up to Cambridge’s goal, scored by Joe Ironside.

Asked if Dubravka would be available, Eddie Howe said: "Yeah, he did take a blow to the toe in the goal incident. Touch wood, he’s going to be OK.”

Howe will again be without players due to Covid-19, while there are also “a few knocks” in the camp ahead of the Watford game.

“We’ve still got a few Covid cases in the camp,” said United's head coach, who has Jamal Lewis back from a hamstring injury. “We’ve got tested today. We’ve got Jamal and Paul Dummett edging close to a return. A few knocks, but nothing serious.”