Newcastle United hit with FA charge over Under-18s kit

Newcastle United have been hit with an Football Association charge over an alleged breach of kit and advertising regulations.

The charge relates to the club's Under-18s reportedly wearing a strip containing the logos of club sponsor Fun88.

A club statement said: "Newcastle United have been charged for their Under-18s team wearing football shirts bearing the logo of a betting company, in breach of the FA's kit and advertising regulations.

"The club have until 6pm on 27 March 2018 to respond to the charge."

Newcastle announced last summer that they had signed a three-year deal with Far Eastern gaming company Fun88 to become their primary partner.