Newcastle United hit with deadline day snub as Championship club eye Magpies talent

Marseille's Boubacar Kamara reportedly rejected a deadline day move to Newcastle United (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Here, we look at all the gossip and fall-out surrounding Newcastle United following deadline day:

Reported reason for Newcastle’s failure to sign Boubacar Kamara

Newcastle United’s last-ditch attempt to bring Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara to Tyneside last night reportedly failed because of Kamara’s reluctance to join Newcastle.

Despite having all summer to strike a deal, Newcastle are reported to have left it until deadline day to submit a loan bid, with a £2.5m fee, that included an obligation to purchase.

The details of the bid are not yet fully known and matters were complicated further by the fact Kamara is out of contract in the summer.

What is known however, is that Marseille were willing to do a deal, but instead, it was the player who stalled on a move, unsure whether moving to England would be a good move.

Premier League side Wolves were also reportedly interested in Kamara but they too could not convince the Frenchman to switch clubs.

Hatters interested in Elliott Anderson

Other clubs were looking to do business with one of those nearly swooping in for Elliott Anderson.

Luton Town were the club who had Anderson on their radar but reportedly had a loan-move for the midfielder knocked-back by United.

Reports suggest that Steve Bruce has plans for Anderson to be in and around the first-team once he recovers from a hip-injury.

If his situation at Newcastle changes, then Luton are reportedly interested in making another attempt to sign Anderson in January.

Choudhury loan fee ‘too much’ for Newcastle

A deadline day move for Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury also failed to materialise.

Choudhury had been linked with a move to Tyneside all summer, however, finances became a stumbling-block.

Mike Ashley reportedly did not want to pay a loan-fee to bring in the midfielder and the two clubs could not agree on how Choudhury’s wages would be split.