Newcastle United gossip: First-team pair could join Rafa Benitez in China

HULL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Newcastle player Dwight Gayle (r) and team mates react as they miss their penalties during the shoot-out in the EFL Cup Quarter-Final match between Hull City and Newcastle United at KCOM Stadium on November 29, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to a Sunday People report, Shelvey and Gayle would be ‘willing to consider’ a switch to the Far East.

Both Shelvey and Gayle will see their Tyneside terms end in the summer of 2021 – and, as things stand, the pair’s futures remain in the balance, despite both being a part of Steve Bruce’s 25-man Premier League squad.

Shelvey, reportedly in talks to extend his current deal, has broken back into the side in recent weeks, while Dwight Gayle has done little but warm the bench since returning from injury.