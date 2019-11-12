Newcastle United gossip: First-team pair could join Rafa Benitez in China
Newcastle United duo Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle are reportedly open to the prospect of a move away from St James’s Park, with China a possible destination for the pair.
According to a Sunday People report, Shelvey and Gayle would be ‘willing to consider’ a switch to the Far East.
Both Shelvey and Gayle will see their Tyneside terms end in the summer of 2021 – and, as things stand, the pair’s futures remain in the balance, despite both being a part of Steve Bruce’s 25-man Premier League squad.
Shelvey, reportedly in talks to extend his current deal, has broken back into the side in recent weeks, while Dwight Gayle has done little but warm the bench since returning from injury.
Former United boss Rafa Benitez, who has signed Gayle and Shelvey in his career, is currently plying his trade in the CSL with Dalian Yifang but the report states he would not be interested in either.