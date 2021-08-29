Newcastle United favourites to sign Manchester United defender

Manchester United defender Phil Jones. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Steve Bruce remains open to adding to his squad – most likely a loan deal – but admits that may not materialise.

Recent reports have suggested the Magpies are once again attempting to bring Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury to Tyneside – but it’ll go down the wire.

Choudhury isn’t the only name linked with Newcastle however, with the bookmakers believing a switch to St James’s Park is Jones’ most likely get-out route at the Red Devils.

Jones hasn’t played a Premier League match since February 2020, although Ole Gunnar Solksjaer did reveal last week Jones has “had a horrible 18-19 months” with injuries – and believes he is four to six weeks away from full fitness.