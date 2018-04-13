Newcastle United fans to be hit with Metro line closure on day of Arsenal match

Newcastle United fans have been urged to leave extra time for the journeys if travelling to Sunday's match against Arsenal via the Metro.

The service will be suspended all day between Heworth and South Gosforth.

Hundreds of supporters regularly use the Metro to get to Newcastle games at St James's Park, and they will need to get a replacement bus from Heworth, which will depart every five minutes.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, says it must go ahead with the weekend line closure as it needs to replace signalling cables.

The work was scheduled prior to the match being moved to allow for live TV coverage.

A Nexus spokesman said: “Anyone heading to the Newcastle United game on the Metro on Sunday should allow extra time for their journey to St James’s Park for the 1.30pm kick-off.

"This is due to the Metro line being closed between South Gosforth and Heworth to allow for essential modernisation work.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause and urge fans to plan their journeys in advance and to allow enough time to get into Newcastle for the start of the game.

“An enhanced replacement bus service, number 900, will be in operation.

"These buses will depart from Regent Centre and from Heworth every five minutes.

"Extra buses are being provided in this area from 11am until 6pm.

“Additional Metro services will also be provided into Newcastle city centre via Wallsend for passengers heading in from the North Tyneside coastal areas.

“Newcastle United’s match against Arsenal was selected by Sky Sports for live TV in an announcement that was made on February 27.

"The game was moved from its original 3pm slot on Saturday, April 14 to 1.30pm the following day, so it now coincides with the planned Metro modernisation work which requires a line closure.

“Those works had already previously been moved from a scheduled date last October due to a clash with the Newcastle United game against Liverpool, which was also switched for television coverage.

“We are unable to postpone this work again.

"We have to carry out important work on signalling cables that are vital for the smooth running of Tyne and Wear Metro services.”