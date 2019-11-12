Newcastle United face stiff competition in chase for Senegal international

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur have joined Newcastle United in the hunt for Senegalese goalscoring sensation Habib Diallo.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:00 am
TOPSHOT - Metz's Senegalese forward Habib Diallo (R) vies with Amiens' French defender Jordan Lefort during the French L1 football match between Metz (FCM) and Amiens (ASC) at Saint Symphorien stadium in Longeville-lès-Metz, eastern France, on September 21, 2019. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Metz frontman has netted eight goals in 13 games in Ligue 1 this season and reports recently suggested the Magpies, as well as Leicester City, had been on a scouting mission to check on his performances.

But the Sun are reporting that Spurs and Chelsea are also credited with sending scouts across the channel to run the rule over the frontman.