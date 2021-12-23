West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is reportedly a target for Newcastle United in January (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here is the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Trio chase Serie A defender

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Sampdoria’s Omar Colley in January, but Newcastle United and Leeds United could look to scupper a deal.

Colley, 29, has been a regular in Serie A this year and has experience playing in Europe as well as for teams across the continent having played for sides in Belgium, Sweden and Finland.

Everton’s injury worries this season mean they may look to do a deal in January, however, with Colley expected to travel to the African Cup of Nations with Gambia in the new year, it’s unlikely that we will see Colley in action in the Premier League anytime soon.

Niklas Sule expected to leave

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule’s time in Germany looks like coming to an end with Sky Germany reporting his exit from Bayern is ‘as good as sealed’.

Sule is out of contract in the summer and, according to TeamTalk, feels ‘undervalued’ at the Allianz Arena.

Newcastle United are admirers of the 26-year-old centre-back and could make a move to sign him with reports that his wage demands would not be a problem.

Sule joined Bayern Munich in 2017 from Hoffenheim for a fee of £18m and has played 155 games for the club. He has also been capped 37 times by Germany.

Toon linked with two Championship players

A goalkeeper and a defender from the Championship have been linked with January moves to Tyneside.

West Brom’s Sam Johnstone is reportedly ‘hoping’ for a Premier League move next month and Newcastle are one of the sides ‘keeping tabs’ on the shot stopper.

Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are also rumoured to be interested in Johnstone who could be on the move if a fee of around £10m can be agreed.

There were also reports linking Nottingham Forest full-back Brennan Johnson with a move to Newcastle, however, when asked if he was expecting to receive calls about Johnson’s availability, Forest boss Steve Cooper has shot down any rumours saying: