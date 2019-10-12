NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

But the Magpies face competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, who are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old goalkeeper.

According to Turkish outlet 61 Saat, United have been casting their eye over the Trabzonspor keeper, who has been an ever-present this season.

Cakir is reportedly valued by his club in the region of £17million.

Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is seen during the friendly under-21 football match between France and Turkey at the Robert Diochon stadium in the northwestern city of Le Petit-Quevilly, northwestern France on October 12, 2018. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

