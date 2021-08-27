Newcastle United 'eye' La Liga star on free transfer as Magpies 'enquire' about £4.3m Frenchman

Newcastle United are linked with Lee Kang-In of Valencia. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Speculation continues to spread ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Here’s the latest gossip from St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘consider’ move for Kang-In Lee on free transfer

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle are considering a late swoop for Valencia attacking midfielder Kang-In Lee.

The Sun’s transfer guru Alan Nixon says the Magpies, Wolves and Southampton “are taking a look at a late move”

He adds that the La Liga club will allow the South Korean international to leave for free.

The 20-year-old progressed through the academy ranks at the Mestalla and has made since 62 appearances since his senior debut in 2018.

Magpies linked with French winger

Newcastle have reportedly enquired about signing Zulte Waregem winger Jean-Luc Dompe.

French outlet RMC Sport reports that the Magpies and Burnley have enquired about the 26-year-old after Middlesbrough seen a £1.7million bid rejected.

The Belgian side are believed to value the former France under-20s international at £4.3m.

Steve Bruce ruled out any permanent arrivals before the deadline, although Dompe’s asking price is relatively low.

Moussa Sissoko closes in on Watford move

Former Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko is closing in on a move to Watford.

United sold the Frenchman to Tottenham Hotspur for £30m after he spent three-and-a-half years at St James’s Park.

Sissoko has made over 200 appearances for Spurs but has fallen out of favour under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.