Newcastle United eye cut-price January move for in-demand QPR defender watched by Southampton
Newcastle United are reportedly checking out Republic of Ireland youth international Ryan Manning ahead of a potential January transfer window move.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:00 am
According to Football Insider, the Magpies had a representative at Elland Road on Saturday as Manning turned out for QPR.
The 23-year-old is out of contract at Loftus Road next summer and is yet to be tied down to a deal.
It is understood the player – a midfielder by trade, but recently converted into a left-back – is available for around £2million.