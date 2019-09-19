Newcastle United eye Champions League addition? Magpies continue to send scouts around Europe ahead of January transfer window
Newcastle United were one of a number of clubs who sent scouts to the Champions League clash between Benfica and RB Leipzig.
And two players previously linked with the Magpies featured in the encounter.
One regular in the transfer gossip was absent though, with Andreas Samaris not in the Benfica matchday 18.
German international frontman Timo Werner scored twice as the Bundesliga outfit ran out winners on the night with former United targets Odisseas Vlachodimos and Adel Taraabt both playing the full 90 minutes for the home side.
United’s head scout Steve Nickson is already compiling a transfer shortlist for the winter window – with Steve Bruce likely to get at least one player through the door in the month of January, provided some wriggle room is opened up in the current 25-man Premier League squad.
Meanwhile, Andy Carroll looks set for a place on the bench for Newcastle United this weekend after coming through a return to full first-team training unscathed.
There is also good news on two others players ahead of the visit of the Seagulls.
From some transfer news of now, to some of old and a link that dates back to 2006 – when Celtic pipped Newcastle to the post for THIS Real Madrid midfielder.
This is a question everyone hoped wouldn’t have to be asked, but after last season’s loan frustrations, the same looks to be happening again to Elias Sorensen at Carlisle United.
Some bad news for a former NUFC kid, who is now on the lookout for another job.
And finally, an interesting tale from USA international DeAndre Yedlin, who may well be just a week away from a return to the United fold.
