The Magpies’ predicament in the Premier League means they need players fit and ready to play as they strive to avoid relegation.

Eddie Howe has already made one signing this month with England international Kieran Trippier arriving from Atletico Madrid.

But with a crucial Premier League tie against Watford coming up this Saturday (3pm kick-off), Newcastle are desperate to bolster their squad before then.

United are reportedly in talks with Monaco regarding a move for Badiashile. But the centre-back’s injury picked up against Nantes at the weekend could hold up a potential deal, according to L’Equipe.

The France under-21 international isn’t expected to be available until March. At that point, Newcastle will have already played key matches against Watford, Leeds United, Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham, Brentford and Southampton (tbc).

Talks of a €40m offer for Badiashile have been reported but his extended absence is likely to see Newcastle turn their attention elsewhere.

They have recently been dealt a blow in their pursuit for Lille defender Sven Botman but remain active in their pursuit of 24-year-old Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord, according to Football Insider.

Sevilla’s Diego Carlos and West Ham United’s Issa Diop are other centre-back options that have been reported and Newcastle World claim that Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic has been offered to Newcastle this month as their hunt continues.

