Newcastle’s friendly rout

Newcastle United have ended their trip to Dubai with a 5-0 win against Gulf United, a side that are currently managed by former Magpies defender Steven Taylor.

Allan Saint-Maximin scored a brace in Newcastle United's friendly win over Gulf United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The result was secured with a brace apiece for Allan Saint-Maximin and Dwight Gayle with Joelinton grabbing the other goal.

Unlike their last trip to Saudi Arabia, where Ciaran Clark was dismissed during a tight 2-1 victory over Al-Ittihad, this was a more straightforward affair with the match, played at NAS Sports Complex, very much a training game which included regular water breaks and lasted for around an hour.

The Verdict

It’s always tricky to read too much into friendly games, especially ones against unknown opposition, however, it is very refreshing to see the three scorers get themselves on the score sheet.

It’s great to see Allan Saint-Maximin back in the first-team and back in and amongst the goals after a few sub-par, albeit injury affected, displays in the league.

Hopefully this break can help the Frenchman overcome his injury problems and picking up a couple of goals certainly won’t harm.

Similarly with Joelinton, he’s had his recent injury worries and even though he has been reinvented as a midfielder, it will please Eddie Howe to see him grab a goal.

And let’s not forget about Gayle. He may have struggled for game time this season, but Howe has previously praised his character and the 32-year-old could still have a role to play this season if Chris Wood picks up any injuries.

Lloyd Kelly rumours

In other news, reports continue that Newcastle will swoop for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the summer.

Football Insider report that United have sent scouts to watch Kelly over recent weeks and that they could be prepared to move for the defender when the window reopens.

Newcastle did show interest in Kelly during the January window, however, the Cherries were reluctant to sell the 23-year-old midway through the season.

Kelly has captained Bournemouth regularly this season and has played a key role in their rise to second position.

