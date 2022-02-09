Newcastle United crash out of FA Youth Cup at Blackpool
Newcastle United Under-18s’ FA Youth Cup journey is over following a 3-0 defeat at Blackpool.
A first half brace from Arnold Matshazi put Blackpool in a commanding position at half-time at Bloomfield Road. Jake Daniels made it 3-0 in the second half to secure a quarter-final tie at Chelsea.
Peter Ramage’s side survived a late scare to beat Colchester United 3-2 at St James’s Park last month and set up the last-16 tie.
The Young Magpies also beat West Ham United by the same scoreline in the third round.
Newcastle last won the FA Youth Cup back in 1985 with Paul Gascoigne, Joe Allon and current academy coach Ian Bogie.
Blackpool Under-18s: McLachlan; Moore, Hill, Trusty, Squires, Fitzgerald, Strawn, Mariette, Daniels, Matshazi, Francis
Blackpool Under-18s subs: Cunningham, Donkor, Opawole, Byron, Johnston, Yelegon, Harrison
NUFC Under-18s: Thompson; Powell, Beresford, J.Miley ©, Barclay, Stanton, Parkinson, L.Miley, Ndiweni, Turner-Cooke, Crossley
NUFC Under-18s subs: Powell, Bessent, Emerson, Charlton, Donaldson, Cooper, Mavididi