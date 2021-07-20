Newcastle United could hijack £12m deal as agent provides update on Magpies target's future
Although fresh takeover talk has emerged during the last 24 hours, transfer speculation is a constant theme surrounding Newcastle United.
Here’s the latest Magpies gossip:
Newcastle ‘interested’ in Swedish midfielder
Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for FC Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste.
Cajuste, capped five times by Sweden, had looked set to join Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes but the transfer is now at a standstill.
According to RMC Sport, the French club need to sell in order to meet his £12million valuation and during the impasse, the Magpies and Brentford have emerged as potential suitors.
The 21-year-old made 39 appearances for Midtjylland last season before joining Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad, though played just six minutes in total.
Valentino Lazaro wants to stay at Inter Milan
Valentino Lazaro wants to stay and fight for his place at Inter Milan amid speculation linking him with a return to Newcastle.
The 25-year-old joined United on loan for the second half of the 2019/20 campaign but struggled for game time under Steve Bruce.
Reports in Italy claimed talks had taken place with the Austrian over a surprise switch back to Tyneside but that is understood NOT to be the case.
It was expected Lazaro would be moved on by Inter this summer but according to the player’s agent Max Hagmayr, the 25-year-old is keen to stay put.
Quoted by Calciomercato, he said “I had this meeting with Inter and I explained to them that Valentino wants to stay with the Nerazzurri.
"He is negative to Covid and will soon be able to join the group.”