Eddie Howe has confirmed his coaching set-up at Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United confirmed the departure of Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence today.

Both Clemence and Agnew joined the set-up at St James’s Park with Steve Bruce in July 2019 and had continued to work with interim manager Graeme Jones following Bruce’s sacking last month.

The club also confirmed that Jason Tindall, Simon Weatherstone and Stephen Purches have all joined Howe at Newcastle, having previously worked alongside him at Bournemouth. Dan Hodges also joins Newcastle as a ‘sports scientist’.

Staying at the club under Howe will be Graeme Jones who will now assume the role of assistant head coach while Ben Dawson will also remain as first team development coach.