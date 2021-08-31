Newcastle United 'close in' on TWO loan deals as Magpies 'investigate' signing former Celtic man

Mexican forward Santiago Muñoz is reportedly closing in on a move to Newcastle United. (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce’s men are winless in their opening three Premier League games whilst they also exited the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle.

Joe Willock’s £25million from Arsenal is a big plus but given he remains the club’s only signing, it’s been a summer of frustration.

It could get marginally better if Bruce and co manage to recruit – most likely a loan signing – before the deadline tonight.

Here’s the deadline day gossip from St James’s Park:

Hamza Choudhury ‘expected’ to join Newcastle

Leicester City have launched a late bid to sign Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig – clearing Hamza Choudhury to join Newcastle.

That’s according to John Percy of Daily Telegraph as Brendan Rodgers attempts to sign the former Fulham loanee on a loan-to-buy deal.

With that, Choudhury, a player Bruce almost to signed in January, is expected to leave and complete his protracted move to the North East.

Bruce is said to be closing in on a season-long loan move, despite Foxes boss Rodgers claiming on Monday the club had not received a firm offer for the midfielder.

He said: "Hamza's attitude and mentality has been first class, and there’s been a lot of speculation around him going out and various clubs, but, at this moment in time, we haven't had any offers in.

"To his credit, he's been absolutely first class in training, even though he hasn't featured. It can be difficult for a player, because you train to play the game, but he's understood where he's at.

"He's maturing all the time as a professional and as a player, so he's just training away. Until anything comes in, that's how it will be."

Magpies ‘agree’ Santiago Munoz loan deal

Mexican forward Santiago Munoz is set to join Newcastle on a season-long loan deal, which includes an option to buy next summer, ESPN reports.

Munoz, 19, has signed a contract extension at Santos Laguna but will contest to win a permanent contract on Tyneside.

Presumably, Munoz will link with Gary Caldwell’s under-23s.

The forward, whose name brings back memories of GOAL! film star Santiago Munez, has said goodbye to his teammates at Santos.

That said, the deal is subject to Munoz being granted a work permit.

Magpies ‘investigate’ Jack Hendry deal

As per the Northern Echo, Newcastle have ‘investigated’ the possibility of signing Oostende’s Jack Hendry on deadline day.

Bruce remains keen on adding a new central defender to his squad after allowing Florian Lejeune to join Alaves. Time, however, is running out.

The 26-year-old only joined Oostende on a permanent deal this summer after they activated a £1.8m option following his impressive loan spell.

However, the Belgian side are seemingly open to making a quick profit on the former Celtic man, with £4m the reported price tag.