Newcastle United briefing: Takeover and injury updates, Alan Pardew set for managerial return

Mike Ashley is waiting on an improved offer for Newcastle United from Amanda Staveley.

Staveley's PCP Capital Partners made a bid last week after going through the club's books.

However, the cash value of the offer was nowhere near what Ashley was looking for last month when he formally put the club on the market.

Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has given an injury update ahead of Saturday's home game against Watford.

And former United manager could be back in work.

Here's your daily briefing:

Mike Ashley

Big deal

News of Staveley's initial offer, which could be worth up to £300million, leaked out on Monday night.

However, that figure is understood to include performance-based add-ons. The cash value of the offer was significantly less than £300million.

The Times today report that Ashley, prepared to accept staggered payments, is holding out for £350million.

Paul Dummett

Staveley’s group, backed by Middle East investors, has not yet been granted a period of exclusivity.

A number of other potential buyers have also signed non-disclosure agreements with the club.

Ashley is now waiting on Staveley's next move.

Mixed news

Alan Pardew

Benitez has given updates on Mikel Merino, Jamaal Lascelles, Christian Atsu and Paul Dummett ahead of Watford's visit to St James's Park.

Dummett has been sidelined since the opening weekend of the season, while Merino, Lascelles and Atsu have been sidelined in recent weeks.

However, Benitez is hopeful at least one of the quartet will be back for the weekend.

Back in the game?

Alan Pardew could be in the home dugout for United's visit to The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion have had "preliminary talks" with the former Newcastle manager over succeeding Tony Pulis, according to The Sun.

Nicky Hammond, the club's director of football, has reportedly spoken to Pardew about the vacancy.

Hammond previously worked with 56-year-old Pardew, out of work since losing his job at Crystal Palace late last year, at Reading in the early 2000s.

Pardew had left Newcastle to take over at Selhurst Park in January 2015.

West Brom sacked Pulis on Monday after a poor run of results left the club teetering above the Premier League's relegation zone. United take on West Brom at The Hawthorns on November 28.

And finally...

Former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger is in trouble – again.

Ranger was left out of Southend United's squad for their game against MK Dons due to a "disciplinary procedure".

Manager Phil Brown told the Southend Echo: "Nile isn't involved because of a disciplinary procedure.

"It's not for public consumption what's happened, but it's just down to discipline, and we'll leave it at that."