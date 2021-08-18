Newcastle United battle for £7m playmaker as Steve Bruce 'pushes' to sign FA Cup winner

Following the arrival of Joe Willock from Arsenal, Bruce did not rule out further incomings after Sunday’s Premier League opening day defeat to West Ham United.

The priority remains a central defender after Bruce watched his side ship four goals against the Hammers.

Indeed, the transfer rumour mill continues to spin – and here’s the latest gossip surrounding St James’s Park.

Newcastle set Sean Longstaff price tag

Newcastle United have set Sean Longstaff’s price tag at £10million.

As per the Daily Mail, former boss Rafa Benitez – who handed him his United debut in 2019 – is interested in taking the 23-year-old to Everton, while Southampton are keen.

Longstaff is in the final year of his contract at St James’s Park and as of yet, no talks have taken place over a new one.

His brother Matty meanwhile will be allowed to leave on loan this summer but the Magpies want him to sign a one-year extension first.

The Daily Mirror claims the Toffees are also monitoring Matty’s situation, who is attracting interest from Aberdeen, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Blackburn.

Hamza Choudhury back on Steve Bruce’s radar

Steve Bruce is pushing to sign Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, according to the Daily Mail.

The Newcastle head coach has long been an admirer of the 23-year-old having come close to signing him in January.

However, as Bruce looks to further bolster his squad before the deadline, Choudhury is back on the radar.

The former England under-21s star is open to leaving the King Power Stadium for regular first-team football.

Brendan Rodgers also shares a similar view after the arrival of Boubakary Soumare pushed Choudhury down the pecking order.

Magpies show interest in Brazilian playmaker

Newcastle are reportedly showing ‘great interest’ in FC Midtjylland playmaker Evander.

The 23-year-old caught the eye during his standout performance as the Danish club knocked Celtic out of the Champions League.

Midtjylland are ti want around £7m for the Brazilian’s services.