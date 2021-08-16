Newcastle United announce move for ex-Celtic star

Caldwell came through the academy ranks on Tyneside between 1997 and 2001 before going on to enjoy spells at Hibernian, Celtic and Wigan.

The retired central defender then stepped into full-time management with the Latics in 2015, where he added a League One promotion and an LMA Manager of the Year award to his CV.

He’s also managed Chesterfield and Patrick Thistle but now takes charge of Newcastle’s young guns while an external recruitment process is carried out.

Gary Caldwell has returned to Newcastle United on an interim basis. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Caldwell, an ex-Scotland international, replaces Chris Hogg, who left to take up the assistant manager role to Liam Manning at third-tier outfit MK Dons.