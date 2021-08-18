Newcastle United and Steve Bruce handed big boost ahead of Aston Villa clash

Newcastle United will be backed by a sold out away end at Aston Villa. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Around 2,950 tickets have been snapped up by Magpies supporters as Steve Bruce’s men make the trip to Villa Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the first time United fans have followed their beloved team on the road for a competitive game since March 2020 when Allan Saint-Maximin’s goal sealed a 1-0 win at Southampton.