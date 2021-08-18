Newcastle United and Steve Bruce handed big boost ahead of Aston Villa clash

Newcastle United will be backed by a sold-out away end when they face Aston Villa on Saturday.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 6:08 pm
Newcastle United will be backed by a sold out away end at Aston Villa. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Around 2,950 tickets have been snapped up by Magpies supporters as Steve Bruce’s men make the trip to Villa Park.

It will be the first time United fans have followed their beloved team on the road for a competitive game since March 2020 when Allan Saint-Maximin’s goal sealed a 1-0 win at Southampton.

Bruce’s side are looking to bounce back from the opening day defeat to West Ham.

