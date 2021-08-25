Newcastle target 'free to leave' defender as United prepare to 'swoop' for Burnley-bound winger
Despite Steve Bruce’s admission that Newcastle are almost done in the market for new players this summer, the transfer gossip surrounding St James’s Park certainly hasn’t finished.
Newcastle face Burnley tonight searching for their first win on the pitch as speculation continues to surround the club off the pitch.
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:
Ozan Kabak free to leave Schalke
Long-term Newcastle target Ozan Kabak has been made available to leave Schalke, but there are a host of European clubs after his signature.
Italian side Torino looked most likely to sign the Turkish centre-back but they have reportedly seen a loan-offer rejected by the German club who would prefer to see Kabak leave on a permanent deal.
Newcastle are yet to submit their bid for the player they were close to signing in January.
Santiago Muñoz ‘set’ for transfer
Mexican forward Santiago Muñoz looks set to join Newcastle United after being left out of the Liga MX All-Stars squad.
Muñoz, 19, has been linked with a move to Tyneside for a number of weeks but this latest development seems to solidify that there is genuine interest from Newcastle and that a deal could be just around the corner.
Newcastle to bid for Burnley-bound winger
According to 90min.com, Newcastle could make an offer for Lyon’s Maxwel Cornet, despite him being on the verge of joining the ranks at Turf Moor.
Cornet is the subject of a club-record transfer bid from Burnley but reports suggest Newcastle could look to scupper the deal.