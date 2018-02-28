Newcastle sweat on Jonjo Shelvey groin scan

Newcastle United are sweating over an injury to midfielder Jonjo Shelvey which could sideline him for weeks.

The 26-year-old former Swansea and Liverpool man picked up a knee injury in the latter stages of the draw against Bourne-mouth on Saturday.

He will undergo a scan this week but is a doubt for the trip to his former club Liverpool on Saturday.

A club statement said: Jonjo Shelvey suffered a knee injury during Saturday’s draw at AFC Bournemouth.

“The midfielder will be further assessed and scanned this week.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s clash with Arsenal has been moved for Sky coverage. The game has been switched from Saturday, April 14 and will now take place on Sunday, April 15 (1.30pm kick-off).