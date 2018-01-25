Newcastle set to miss out on strike target

Leicester City frontman Islam Slimani looks set to join Monaco this month - scuppering any hopes Newcastle United had of signing the player.

Slimani has been one of the main transfer targets for Rafa Benitez, as he looks to add firepower to his squad to boost their fight against relegation.

However, Leicester appear on the verge of agreeing a loan deal with French club Monaco after insisting they would only sell to a Premier League rival for £20million.

Monaco look set to pay a £2.6million loan fee for the 29-year-old Algerian who has flopped at the King Power Stadium since his big-money move 18 months ago.

Slimani has managed just 13 goals for the Foxes since his £29million switch from Sporting, with eight of those coming in the Premier League.

The Magpies also retain an interest in Liverpool's Danny Ings while they have had a £12million bid for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen turned down, with the Dutch club rating him in the £20million bracket.

The Eredivisie champions, however, could still accept a lower offer for the 27-year-old, who was signed from FC Copenhagen 18 months ago. Feyenoord this week re-signed former Arsenal and Holland striker Robin van Persie on an 18-month deal.