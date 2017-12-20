Newcastle looking at Liverpool, Leicester and Salzburg strikers

Newcastle United are ramping up their search for a striker, with Rafa Benitez linked with moves for a trio of frontmen in the January transfer window.

Leicester City’s Islam Slimani, Liverpool’s Danny Ings and Switzerland Under-21 international Dimitri Oberlin are all said to be on the Magpies’ radar next month.

United have reportedly enquired about signing Algeria international Slimani - and Claude Puel is reportedly keen to shift the 29-year-old, with his first-team chances severely limited this season.

Premier League rivals Watford have also asked about signing Slimani, who cost the Foxes £28million from Sporting Lisbon 18 months ago. Stoke City and West Brom are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Since signing for the club, Slimani has struggled to establish himself in the Leicester first-team, with Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki limiting his gametime last season and that duo as well as Kelechi Iheanacho standing in his way.

He scored seven Premier League goals last season, as well as one in the Champions League, but the targetman is yet to register in nine league appearances this season. He does, though, have four goals in three League Cup games.

Meanwhile, Ings is a player who Benitez likes, but it remains unclear whether he will be allowed to leave the Reds on loan.

And Oberlin, of Red Bull Salzburg but on loan at Swiss side Basle, is another player who has been monitored by United scouts in recent months.

Benitez is keen to add a striker to his ranks this winter.

In an ideal world he would also like to sign a left-back, an experienced goalkeeper and a No 10.

But, having not had any assurances about what budget he is likely to receive in January, things remain up in the air.