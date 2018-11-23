Newcastle linked with move for Bain

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for French defender Denys Bain.

The Magpies are continuing to scout the continent for new talent, and the 25-year-old is someone who is believed to be on their radar.

Newcastle, alongside Brighton and Hove Albion, are weighting up a potential move for Le Havre centre-back Bain, according to the Sun.

Bain was on Arsenal's radar last season before Arsene Wenger left the Emirates and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Le Havre, who play in the second tier of French football, are hoping the player signs a new deal but Bain has so far rejected their offers.

Newcastle are well-stocked with centre-halves, after the summer captures of Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar. The duo have impressed in recent weeks, meaning captain Jamaal Lascelles faces a fight to get back into the starting line-up.

Rafa Benitez's main defensive priority in January is adding another left-back to his squad.