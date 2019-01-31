Newcastle hoping to land FOUR new signings on busy transfer deadline day

Newcastle United are braced for a busy transfer deadline day - with Rafa Benitez hoping to make FOUR new signings.

The Magpies expect to announce the club record signing of Miguel Almiron today with the Paraguayan playmaker set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Benitez is hopeful of adding three more players to his squad before tonight's 11pm deadline, however.

Monaco left-back Antonio Barreca is expected to complete a loan move until the end of the season after landing on Tyneside yesterday, while Newcastle are still chasing a deal for Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris.

Benitez is also keen to add another attacking player to his ranks as he bids to make sure they have enough firepower to stave off the threat of relegation.

With interest in several of Newcastle's squad from Championship clubs as well, including Jacob Murphy and Isaac Hayden, it promises to be a busy deadline day for managing director Lee Charnley and the backroom staff at the club.

Almiron jetted in to Newcastle yesterday, landing on Tyneside via helicopter after the Magpies agreed a club record fee with MLS side Atalanta United believed to be around £20million.

The transfer eclipses the £16million United paid Real Madrid for Michael Owen in 2005, and is a real boost for Benitez and the squad ahead of their relegation fight.

Benitez hopes the Paraguay star, who can operate on the wing or as a No 10, will add much-needed creativity to his squad.

A second attacking option could also be forthcoming before the end of the day, and United have been linked in France with a move for Nantes winger Anthony Limbombe, a Belgian international.

Limbombe has struggled at Nantes this season, and has just four starts to his name, but could provide cover on the flanks which in turn may allow Murphy to join West Brom.

Middlesbrough are also keeping tabs on Murphy, who has failed to spark at Newcastle since his move from Norwich City.

Left-back is a key area for Benitez, and Barreca will provide cover there after signing on a loan fee believed to be around 1m euros after falling down the pecking order at Monaco.

The 23-year-old had grown homesick in France, and was targeting a move back to Italy, but a proposed move to Roma failed to materialise.

A deal for Greek international Samaris may be a bit trickier to complete before the deadline. Talks are ongoing over the 29-year-old Benfica man who emerged as a target due to the ongoing fitness concerns over Ki Sung-yeung, Jonjo Shlevey and Mo Diame, and the uncertainty over the future of Hayden, who still wants to leave Newcastle to be closer to his family.

Aston Villa are monitoring the player's situation.