Newcastle forward looks to build on shock win against Manchester United

Ayoze Perez says Newcastle United have put down a marker at St James’s Park.

Rafa Benitez’s side claimed their first home Premier League win in almost four months on Sunday.

A goal from Matt Ritchie saw Newcastle beat Manchester United 1-0 – and climb up to 13th place.

“It was a massive win for us, a great performance from the boys,” said Perez. “I’m really, really happy and pleased to have won this game.

“It’s a clear example of a Premier League game. To win it means a lot for us. Now we keep working and rest a little bit as well.

“We keep going. Still, nothing is done, but it’s three more points which, at this moment, make a great difference.”

Asked what it was like to play against Jose Mourinho’s star-studded side, 24-year-old Perez added: “Really tough, to be honest. They have an amazing team with a lot of quality. You have to try your best and try to make them feel uncomfortable and don’t let them play as good as they can.

“We did it most of the time, and at the end we got that goal and we defended as a team.”

With 11 games to play, Newcastle are 12 points left of the traditional 40-point safety mark.

“It was going to be pretty tough at the beginning,” said forward Perez. “We’ve had good moments, bad moments, like every team. At the minute, we’re in a good position, and we could be in a better one. Still we have 11 games to play.”

United have five home games left.

“It (home form) is going to be really important, as we haven’t been as good as we wished at home,” said Perez.

“This is the first win since October against Palace, so that means a lot. We have to be stronger at home. That’s it.

“The home games can make a difference.”

Newcastle return to action a week on Saturday away to Bournemouth.