Newcastle facing long break between fixtures as fans wait on Wembley date

Newcastle United will be without a game for THREE weeks – unless Rochdale pull off a cup shock.

The club is due to play Tottenham Hotspur, held to a 2-2 draw at Spotland yesterday, at Wembley on Friday, March 16.

Rochdale scored a dramatic late equaliser to take the fifth-round tie to a replay.

If Tottenham beat the League One club on February 28, United's Wembley visit will be postponed as it falls on the FA Cup's quarter-final weekend.

The cup weekend is followed by a two-week international break.

If Tottenham progress to the quarter-finals, Newcastle would be without a match between the March 10 home game against Southampton and the March 31 fixture against Huddersfield Town at St James's Park.

The uncertainty is a problem for supporters, who will have to wait until the end of the month to find out if they need to book travel and accommodation for the club's first visit to the rebuilt Wembley.

Most, if not all, cheap train tickets will have been sold long before the outcome of the replay is known.

If Tottenham win, the Newcastle game will have to be squeezed into their congested fixture list.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are also still in the Champions League.