Newcastle face tough start to season with Tottenham, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United in first eight games

Newcastle United face a brutal start to their Premier League campaign, with games against five of last season's top six in their opening eight games

The Mags will take on Champions League side Spurs on the opening weekend in a repeat of last season after the release of the fixtures this morning.

It's a brutal start to the season for Newcastle. the travel to newly-promoted Cardiff City in their second game, before a run of fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The new campaign kicks off on August 11, and concludes on May 12 when Rafa Benitez's side take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Other key fixtures include a tricky festive period against Liverpool on Boxing Day and Manchester United on New Year's Day.

Fixtures in full (subject to change for TV scheduling):

11/08/2018 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

18/08/2018 Cardiff City v Newcastle United

25/08/2018 Newcastle United v Chelsea

01/09/2018 Manchester City v Newcastle United

15/09/2018 Newcastle United v Arsenal

22/09/2018 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

29/09/2018 Newcastle United v Leicester City

06/10/2018 Manchester United v Newcastle United

20/10/2018 Newcastle United v Brighton

27/10/2018 Southampton v Newcastle United

03/11/2018 Newcastle United v Watford

10/11/2018 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth

24/11/2018 Burnley v Newcastle United

01/12/2018 Newcastle United v West Ham United

05/12/2018 Everton v Newcastle United (19.45)

08/12/2018 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

15/12/2018 Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United

22/12/2018 Newcastle United v Fulham

26/12/2018 Liverpool v Newcastle United

29/12/2018 Watford v Newcastle United

01/01/2019 Newcastle United v Manchester United

12/01/2019 Chelsea v Newcastle United

19/01/2019 Newcastle United v Cardiff City

30/01/2019 Newcastle United v Manchester City

02/02/2019 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

09/02/2019 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

23/02/2019 Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

27/02/2019 Newcastle United v Burnley (19.45)

02/03/2019 West Ham United v Newcastle United

09/03/2019 Newcastle United v Everton

16/03/2019 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United

30/03/2019 Arsenal v Newcastle United

06/04/2019 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

13/04/2019 Leicester City v Newcastle United

20/04/2019 Newcastle United v Southampton

27/04/2019 Brighton v Newcastle United

04/05/2019 Newcastle United v Liverpool

12/05/2019 Fulham v Newcastle United