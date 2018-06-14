Newcastle face tough start to season with Tottenham, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United in first eight games

Newcastle United face a brutal start to their Premier League campaign, with games against five of last season's top six in their opening eight games
The Mags will take on Champions League side Spurs on the opening weekend in a repeat of last season after the release of the fixtures this morning.
It's a brutal start to the season for Newcastle. the travel to newly-promoted Cardiff City in their second game, before a run of fixtures against Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.
The new campaign kicks off on August 11, and concludes on May 12 when Rafa Benitez's side take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Other key fixtures include a tricky festive period against Liverpool on Boxing Day and Manchester United on New Year's Day.
Fixtures in full (subject to change for TV scheduling):
11/08/2018 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
18/08/2018 Cardiff City v Newcastle United
25/08/2018 Newcastle United v Chelsea
01/09/2018 Manchester City v Newcastle United
15/09/2018 Newcastle United v Arsenal
22/09/2018 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
29/09/2018 Newcastle United v Leicester City
06/10/2018 Manchester United v Newcastle United
20/10/2018 Newcastle United v Brighton
27/10/2018 Southampton v Newcastle United
03/11/2018 Newcastle United v Watford
10/11/2018 Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
24/11/2018 Burnley v Newcastle United
01/12/2018 Newcastle United v West Ham United
05/12/2018 Everton v Newcastle United (19.45)
08/12/2018 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
15/12/2018 Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United
22/12/2018 Newcastle United v Fulham
26/12/2018 Liverpool v Newcastle United
29/12/2018 Watford v Newcastle United
01/01/2019 Newcastle United v Manchester United
12/01/2019 Chelsea v Newcastle United
19/01/2019 Newcastle United v Cardiff City
30/01/2019 Newcastle United v Manchester City
02/02/2019 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
09/02/2019 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
23/02/2019 Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town
27/02/2019 Newcastle United v Burnley (19.45)
02/03/2019 West Ham United v Newcastle United
09/03/2019 Newcastle United v Everton
16/03/2019 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
30/03/2019 Arsenal v Newcastle United
06/04/2019 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
13/04/2019 Leicester City v Newcastle United
20/04/2019 Newcastle United v Southampton
27/04/2019 Brighton v Newcastle United
04/05/2019 Newcastle United v Liverpool
12/05/2019 Fulham v Newcastle United