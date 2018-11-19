Newcastle face competition from Spurs and Arsenal to land £25million midfielder in January

Newcastle United target Miguel Almiron could cost up to £25million when he leaves Atlanta United.

The Magpies are believed to have identified the Paraguay playmaker as the man they want to add some much-needed creativity to their side.

Almiron is having a superb season in the MLS and his form has attracted the attention of a host of Premier league clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old's agent Daniel Campos says his player will end up in England, and that he has been in talks with a number of clubs.

Campos, who was at Newcastle's game against Bournemouth recently - sparking talk of a deal for the midfielder - is prepared to bide his time over Almiron's future but he could move from Atlanta as soon as January.

Daniel Campos, while not confirming a timeline or team, has now made it clear that his client will be playing in the Premier League in the future.

"I’m in the process of working on England, there are two or three clubs interested in Almiron," Campos said.

"There’s nothing concrete but certainly Almiron will play in the Premier League."

Newcastle would need to smash their transfer record - still the £16million they paid Real Madrid for Michael Own in 2005 - to land Almiron.