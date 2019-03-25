Newcastle defender opens up on 'frustration'

Jamie Sterry is determined to end the season on a high at Newcastle United – after a nightmare loan spell.

The defender was recalled from a half-season loan at Crewe Alexandra earlier this month. Rafa Benitez brought Sterry back to St James’s Park after he made just one appearance for the League Two club.

Jamie Sterry playing for Crewe.

The 23-year-old helped United’s promotion-chasing Under-23s beat Premier League 2 Division Two leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers at Whitley Park on Saturday.

“When you’re fit, and you’ve worked so hard to get fit, not playing games is very frustrating,” said Sterry, who has made three senior cup appearances for Newcastle this season.

“But I’m so happy to be back. Ben (Dawson, United’s Under-23 coach) has taken me in really well again, and I think I can help the lads with the bit of experience I have had with the first-team and being out on loan. I can keep progressing.”

Sterry – who missed a lot of football earlier in his career through injuries – just wants to get more games under his belt.

“I’ve missed so much football,” said the right-back. “A lot of the younger lads have played more games than me, but I believe I’m good enough, and people can see that I’m good enough to play.

“It’s just about getting that opportunity. I was so frustrated when I’ve worked so hard every single day and trained well. It’s been a tough time, but hopefully we can get promoted and have a good run in the cup.”

Sterry netted in Newcastle’s Premier League Cup win over Reading, and he almost got on the end of a cross which Wolves’ Cam John turned into his own net. The own goal followed first-minute strike from Tyrique Bartlett.

Newcastle are now third in the league and three points behind Wolves.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Sterry. “But the lads played really well, especially in the first-half we came out fast.

“I’d like to score, but I’d rather win the game. As long as we keep winning, we’ll get higher up the table.”