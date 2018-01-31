Newcastle clinch Islam Slimani deal after medical 'scare' - report

Have your say

Newcastle United have signed Islam Slimani on loan, according to a report.

The Leicester City striker arrived on Tyneside earlier today ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline.

And Sky Sports report that United have completed a deal for the 29-year-old.

Slimani underwent a medical this afternoon after travelling to Newcastle on a private jet. Reports in Algeria and belgium this evening then claimed that the 29-year-old had failed his medical, but those were quickly rubbished by United sources.

United are yet to confirm the move.

Speaking after this evening's 1-1 draw against Burnley at St James's Park, manager Rafa Benitez said: "I don't have too much information.

"They're working on players leaving and coming. If you wait a couple of hours, you will have the official information."

Meanwhile, Championship side Fulham have completed a loan move for Aleksandar Mitrovic after the collapse of his return to Anderlecht.

Newcastle have let Jamie Sterry (Crewe), Rolando Aarons (Hellas Verona), Freddie Woodman (Aberdeen) and Henri Saivet (Sivasspor) leave the club today on temporary deals, but have brought in Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.