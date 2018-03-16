Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles responds to England snub

Have your say

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has told of his disappointment at missing out on a place in the England squad.

Lascelles, outstanding for Rafa Benitez's side this season, had been tipped for a call-up for the games against Italy and Holland.

However, England manager Gareth Southgate instead turned to uncapped pair Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) and James Tarkowski (Burnley).

Speaking from Newcastle's training camp in Spain, Lascelles, 24, told NUFC TV: "I was kind of waiting to see what would happen.

“I thought that I might have had a good chance. I was disappointed when I found out the (England) team.

“Fair play to the boys who have been selected, I wish them all the best. I will keep trying my best for Newcastle.

“That is my main focus, because I need to concentrate on Newcastle, do well in the league, and whatever happens, happens.

“But congratulation to the players that have been selected."