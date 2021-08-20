Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:

QPR boss discusses “laughable” rumours about defender

QPR boss Mark Warburton has dismissed rumours linking a trio of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, to centre-back Rob Dickie.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce hasn't been able to add any more players to his squad since the arrival of Joe Willock (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of his side’s home game against Barnsley tomorrow lunchtime, Warburton believes the prices that have been discussed about Dickie are “laughable”.

“I’m reading some bizarre stories about my players apparently being close to finalising deals with Premier League clubs.

“Wolves, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield United – they’re all linked at prices that are quite laughable.

Dickie has been in tremendous form so far this season for QPR and the R’s currently lie in 3rd in the Championship table.

Phil Neville to beat Steve Bruce to Brazilian signing

According to the Mail, Inter Miami are ‘confident’ that they will beat Newcastle United to the signing of Brazilian playmaker Evander.

The MLS side, owned by David Beckham and managed by Phil Neville, are ready to pay £6m for the 23-year-old.

Evander currently plays for Danish side FC Midtjylland and has been eyed up by Newcastle as a creative outlet to feature in midfield.

However, it looks like the pull of the MLS to play alongside players such as Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidid may be too great for Newcastle to overcome.

Former winger joins-up with Newcastle teammate in USA

Former Newcastle winger Gabriel Obertan has signed for Charlotte Independence in the USL Championship.

Obertan, 32, joins up with ex-Newcastle United teammate Sylvain Marveaux in the second-tier of soccer in America.

The winger played 77 games for Newcastle after signing from Manchester United in 2011 and his new coach, Mike Jeffries is excited about Obertan’s signing: “Not only does he bring a wealth of experience from top clubs throughout the world, he is a proven difference-maker in the game at high levels.

“He raises the bar for our group each day with his ability to see and make plays as well as his competitiveness.

“Our fans will appreciate the addition of another top, dynamic attacking player.”

