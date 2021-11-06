Isaac Hayden celebrates his goal.

Howe, set to be appointed as the winless club’s new head coach, saw the team come from behind to draw 1-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion thanks to a goal from Isaac Hayden.

The 43-year-old watched the game with part-owner Amanda Staveley and Jason Tindall, his former assistant at Bournemouth, after further talks about the vacant post.

A formal announcement of Howe’s appointment is now expected ahead of the two-week international break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe with Newcastle United part-owner Amanda Staveley.

Newcastle, backed by 3,100 fans, had hit rock bottom before the game following Norwich City’s win over Brentford, but Hayden’s strike saw them end the day in 19th place.

Jones had made three changes, recalling Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy. Martin Dubravka, however, was again named on the bench.

Jones had wanted his team to get more on the front foot following the previous weekend’s backs-to-the-wall performance against Chelsea, but Newcastle went behind midway through the first half.

Referee David Coote pointed to the spot following a pitchside VAR check after Ciaran Clark kicked and pulled the shirt of Leandro Trossard, who stepped up and converted the penalty.

Newcastle were plodding and pedestrian with the ball, and rarely threatened the home side’s goal. At the back, they were nervous every time the home side got into the final third of the pitch.

United fans, damningly, chanted “attack, attack, attack” in the first half, and there were boos when Coote blew the half-time whistle. Things didn’t immediately improve after the break, and Brighton pushed for a second goal.

Then it happened. Matt Ritchie, in a rare break forward, delivered a deep cross which was headed down by Clark to Hayden, who swept the ball home to equaliser.

Jones – who has been given assurances over his future – sent on Joelinton in the 74th minute, and Brighton’s Roberto Sanchez was dismissed for bringing Callum Wilson down. However, United couldn’t test makeshift goalkeeper Lewis Dunk in added time – and the club has now gone 11 league games without a win for the first time in its history.