Mike Ashley puts 'two fingers up' at protesting Newcastle fans outside Italian restaurant

Mike Ashley appeared to stick two fingers up at protesting Newcastle fans last night after leaving a Ponteland restaurant.

The Newcastle owner had met with Rafa Benitez and the rest of the squad over pizza, following the team's winless start to the season.

Meanwhile, in the heart of Newcastle, over 400 people turned up to a second public meeting hosted by The Magpie Group at the Labour Club.

Members of the group and other fans then made their way to Ponteland to hold a small protest outside the restaurant.

Ashley was greeted by jeers and chants of ‘where’s the money gone?’ after leaving the restaurant.

The Newcastle owner then appeared to give a two-fingered V sign to supporters after he was escorted into a vehicle.

A club spokesperson today "strongly rejected" claims that Ashley swore at supporters outside the restaurant.