Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Michael Oliver on ‘difficult’ former Magpie

Premier League referee Michael Oliver has named the most difficult player he has ever had to referee - and he’s picked a former Newcastle United player.

Michael Oliver has named a former Newcastle United player as the most difficult to referee (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Speaking to The Athletic, Oliver even revealed that he used to watch the player when he played for Newcastle:

“Craig Bellamy was incredibly difficult.” Oliver said.

“I watched him for two or three years - I’m a Newcastle fan and you wanted him in your team because he was a winner.

“But he was a nightmare to referee because he would argue about everything. If you told him it was black, he’d tell you it was white.”

Newcastle star reunites with former teammate

Former Newcastle United full-back Jetro Willems posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that has got Toon fans talking.

The photo featured him with Allan Saint-Maximin with the caption: Reunion with my brother.

Willems spent just a season at Newcastle, a season that was cut short because of injury, however, his impact on the field was great and speculation linked the Dutchman with a move back to St James’s Park this summer before his move to Bundesliga side Greuther Furth.

Pundit believes squad are in for a ‘shock’

Frank McAvennie believes that the Newcastle United squad are in for a ‘shock’ under Eddie Howe as he begins to implement his ideas and philosophy into action.

McAvennie also believes that the ‘meticulous’ Howe will get the squad playing better as they search for their first win of the season:

“I think those Newcastle players are in for a shock,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“What we have seen from Howe already is that desire to train and work incredibly hard.

“You can tell from what Newcastle have shared on Twitter. Howe was like this at Bournemouth, it’s why he was successful.

“A lot of those Newcastle players will have only known Newcastle under Ashley and Bruce.